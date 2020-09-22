If anything positive can be said about the crippling nature of the pandemic, it is the fact that we have had to find new ways to be a community and to support and encourage one another. Meeting for coffee, lunch at a local eatery, or even chatting on the front porch had to be put on the back-burner. Window visits became the new thing.
Making phone calls, sending cards and even writing letters made a comeback. We had to be more intentional in connecting to one another. We couldn’t depend on bumping into each other at the kids’ bus stops, at the grocery store or at the beach. That’s a good thing.
I think the development that I have enjoyed the most has been the celebratory parades. I’ve participated in two graduation parades and five birthday parades. Although they are over as quickly as they begin, you can tell how much the honoree is touched by the gesture. It brought tears to the eyes of more than one recipient.
A few of the celebratory parades have included fire engines and police cars. I actually rode in a fire truck for one of them. Woo-hoo! I got to sound the siren. The big kid in me came out loud and clear. The best part was that no matter where I was in any of these parades, I felt like I had done something to brighten a person’s day in these trying times.
Here’s my confession though. I messed up big-time and almost missed the main event on one occasion. I was just following the cars in front of me. I got caught at a stoplight. I raced to catch up on the next street. I noticed all the cars were stopped at the corner. I presumed they were waiting for me and the other stragglers.
I got in line. I looked down at my phone for a minute. When I looked up, we were still sitting there, so I checked my phone again. All of a sudden there was a toot from a car behind me. One of the four paradegoers following me was obviously anxious. The car in front of me still hadn’t moved. So what was the problem?
That’s when I noticed that there wasn’t anyone in the car in front of me. I had stopped behind a parked car. Boy, did I feel silly. The rest of the parade had gone on without me. That’s what happens when you get distracted. Fortunately, I was able to catch up and pass by the birthday girl without anyone calling me out. (We have a forgiving church!) It is so easy to get sidetracked. All we need to do is take our eyes off the mark for a moment. In these polarized times, it is important for us as people of faith to keep our eyes on Christ. We need to focus on him and remember that he has sent us out into the world to bring hope and healing.
Don’t just follow the crowd. Follow the Lord. Come join the parade. Let’s live out our calling to be his hands and feet in the world. Let’s be that light that shines in the darkness and points to the morning of a new day. Believe me. You will be a blessing and bring joy to those you pass along the way.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.