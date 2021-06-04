I will never forget a conversation that I had with a member of another church in town. His pastor had just retired after a very long tenure. He had baptized, married and buried three generations of prominent families in the church. He was an icon in the community and a much-beloved figure. As the man spoke of his longtime pastor, he said that the man had a great ministry at the church.
Then he said to me, “Cal, do your people a favor. Don’t stay too long. We all have an expiration date. Take it upon yourself to know when it’s time to move on.” He went on to say that his pastor had accomplished a lot. Yet, for the last few years, he seemed to be treading water. There was a lack of enthusiasm in his ministry. It was as if he was just marking the days until he could retire. Sadly, this became part of his legacy.
The apostle Paul prided himself on finishing strong. He says in his second letter to Timothy, “The time for my departure is near. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness ....” This idea of finishing well doesn’t only apply to ministry. I think all of us want to look back and say that we have run the race to the best of our ability. Win or lose, we gave it our best shot.
It was true of Ted Williams. After he hit .254 with a bad back in 1959, Boston Red Sox management urged the Hall of Famer to retire. Too proud to hang up his spikes after a less-than-stellar year, Ted returned in 1960. At 42 years old, Williams hit .316 for the year with 29 home runs. On Sept. 28, 1960, in his last at-bat, he hit a home run. Talk about a storybook ending to a marvelous career — Williams finished on top.
So what do we need to do to finish well? Dr. J. Robert Clinton, the author of the book “Making of a Leader,” noted that there are certain practices that can derail one’s legacy. Individuals who mishandled finances, abused power, got involved in illicit sexual relationships and had unchecked pride were the ones who often fell hard. A loss of vision or motivation also led to a disappointing end.
On the other hand, integrity, faithfulness and a willingness to embrace new ideas was seen in the lives of those who left a lasting legacy. These individuals often sought out mentors, embraced lifelong learning opportunities, and were dedicated in their desire to grow. They were also disciplined in practices that helped them improve their performance. They wanted to be the best that they could be and use their lives to honor God.
Swiss theologian and priest Hans Urs von Balthasar, captured this idea when he wrote, “What you are is God’s gift to you, what you become is your gift to God.” No one is perfect. But those who have lived well tend to see their lives as an opportunity to glorify God. They understood that they had a higher calling. It stopped them from being derailed by avarice and vice. It kept them focused on God and on track right up to the end.
Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” It is doing the little things well, every day, for as long as you can, that will create a legacy that outlasts your life. You can’t “fake it ’til you make it.” You have to do the work. If you do, then you will be a blessing and that blessing will come back to you. Here is my advice if you want to finish well:
See every day as a gift that you can use to honor God. Love your family. Look for opportunities to do things for someone who can’t give you anything in return. Set aside a daily time to worship God. Use your talents to do something to make the world a better place. Finally, take the time to thank the people you see every day for the little things they do. These small steps will make all the difference as you cross the finish line.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.