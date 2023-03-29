“Everything, Everywhere All at Once”: Not just a remarkably celebrated movie but our depressing March 20 climate marching orders per the bipartisan UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is the most urgent warning in climate history if we are to avoid the worst climate change impact. Breaking news: The Earth spins indifferently, incapable of caring less. People are driven by hope, fear, responsibility and duty, whereas the Earth adheres to the chemistry, physics, biology and geology plan, with thoughts and prayers exclusively in the people’s corner. Has our age of hyperbole caught up with us, leaving us flat-footed against the climate crisis? We should be fighting for our lives, or at least for the lives of the million species the UN reported will go extinct in the coming decades if we continue to burn fossil fuels that destroy our climate, but instead it’s more business as usual with Biden this month approving the Arctic Willow oil drilling project in the Alaskan Arctic despite its threat to our future, indigenous communities and endangered species. This from the man elected president in part for his save the climate plan. More hyperbole to soundtrack Rhode Island’s Talking Heads’ “Life During Wartime”? Me thinks not.
All for-profit media compete for attention, rewarded by followers that enable them to charge higher advertising fees to make more money. The UN and the Earth don’t work that way. Not judged by ratings, viewership, gamesmanship or sugar-coating their performance, we’re experiencing more desperate pleas and violent storms with each passing day going from Sept. 2 “Our world is in peril” to March 23 “Everything, everywhere all at once.” Are we having fun yet?
The fossil fuel era is over with no easy transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, a resource intensive animal diet to a more healthy Beyond Meat plant-based diet (visit Gary Yourofsky’s “Best Speech Ever” for inspiration) and making your carbon footprint a partner in your decision making process. The answers are here, the necessary path is clear, but falling on a deaf ear? It’s people vs. fossil fuels. Choose your side. Beyond driving, Live like your kids live here.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.