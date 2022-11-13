I wanted to thank Westerly citizens for the vote of confidence in this election. Being the top vote-getter for the Westerly Town Council is a great honor and also a great responsibility. I will do my best to live up to everyone’s expectations.
I would also like to say that I am very pleased with the make up of the new town council. This is a group of people that I believe is going to work very well together as all have excellent personalities. This does not mean that we will all agree on all issues. The voters would not want that. What the voters want is for people to be respectful of one another and debate the issues in a good, honest way for the betterment of the town. I believe that this will happen with this new council.
xI also believe that the veterans of public office on this new council will mentor the new people so that they will learn very quickly. This is a highly intelligent group of people and they will learn fast. Working together I am very optomistic that this will be a very successful council and one that the people of Westerly will be proud of.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.