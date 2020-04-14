Moving to Pawcatuck from Brattleboro, Vt., in this time of quarantainment has been challenging. I’ve moved here to be near family and never got see this area in any other light. Westerly seems that it might be a good, quiet town for my naturally quiet nature. I don’t need the fast pace of a big city and I’m content to allow my natural introversion to give way to reading, writing poetry, and walking. Unsure of how I’ll fit into this town’s culture and social setting, I’ve decided to put my best foot forward, introducing myself to this community by writing to the town newspaper.
For the last eight years, I’ve lived in Brattleboro, which is a hip and artsy community, and I made good friends, and accomplished much work. I was active in Vermont’s mad pride movement and organized a march which was held in Montpelier, Vermont’s capital. Writing for magazines and newspapers constituted much of my toil, and I had both poems and essays published with over 10 magazines and newspapers. Not to mention two books.
As much as I’m given to a natural introversion, this test of quarantainment has exacted a toll on my ability to be inspired. Though I’m still writing poetry and staying physically active — I’m used to spending hours at a time in a cafe, where I often will play chess. With my ability to integrate myself into a new community and engage stunted, I’m left in dumb wonder. What might these next months if not years hold for me and how will I flourish in this new place?
Having been born and raised in Vermont, still I’ve afforded myself the experience of venturing off to places unknown before. Not ever like this. Not ever in a time like this.
These unprecedented times are seeming to push our country, our communities, families, and global population to endure beyond anything I expected when I first started reading about the outbreak in Wuhan.
How long should I remain socially distanced? I’m living with my father after helping him move down here — selling his house in Vermont — and I will not need to get a job immediately. Then what should I do? How am I going to protect myself — do the right thing — and still maintain a healthy disposition and outlook to the life I lead?
Since the fall of 2018, I’ve been out of work, after deciding to go out and seek adventure. It nearly got the best of me, being active in what was called “The Homeless Revolution.” And in some way with the support of family and finding myself in new surroundings I’m getting a reprieve. In these weeks that I’ve spent in Pawcatuck I’m wondering what kind of work there is and how hard it might be to get a job if not a career. With the economy hit so hard, it is at the least uncertain. The last eight years in Brattleboro were some of the best in a long time, and I loved much of the work I did in the creative arts, in mad pride, and in my socially interested pastimes and ventures as well.
To turn the page on this chapter of my life and move to a new town in a time of isolation has been hard. Maybe it will turn around in the years ahead — living closer to my father and new family members who I’ve acquired.
Matti Salminen
Pawcatuck
