Andy Griffith circa 1975: “A1 and steak: Ain’t nothing better in the whole wide world”.
Republican Party and Red Meat circa 2021 per the May 7 Westerly Sun: “Red Meat Politics: GOP turning culture war into a food fight,” which might be more meaty than a light bulb fight but my gosh, how breathtakingly starved Republicans are for ideas to move this country forward. The Republican Party has no interest to move forward as they circle the wagons fighting demographics, climate change and voter participation, employing white supremacy, gerrymandering, non-existent voter fraud and voter restriction laws desperately trying to avoid slipping backwards.
Nixon-era 1970s Republicans gave us the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species acts and Environmental Protection Agency. But a decade later, Reagan stormed into the White House removing the roof’s solar panels that a generation later is in high demand with the cost of solar power falling 89% since 2009. Nevermind that Republican red meat bans are all lies, on par with Second Amendment scares that promote the Democrats confiscating your gun nonsense.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, causing 1 in 4 of all deaths. Red meat contains high levels of the dangerous chemical trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) that triples your risk of heart disease when eaten daily. But for Republican wedge issue purposes, please pay no attention to the health risk implications and pretty please focus on the climate destruction downside that fits right in with their climate denial campaign, all evidence to the contrary which exposes that these days, the Republican Party is increasingly defined not by its shared beliefs, but by its shared delusions.
Just as remarkable innovations have made renewable energy cost-competitive with subsidized fossil fuel costs (which disregard externalities like climate destruction and negative health impacts of reduced air quality), Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods provide amazing alternatives that spare animals the brutal “existence” that in many cases prevent factory farmed animals ever seeing the light of day. The Smiths’ 1985 rock album “Meat is Murder” wonderfully captures the Animal Auschswitz aspects of meat production with the poignant album title second only to John Mellencamp’s 1980 brilliance, “Nothin’ Matters and What if it Did” that in my mind pays tribute to the Earth’s undeterred mission to spin, spin, spin adhering to the laws of physics, chemistry and biology, letting humans do what they will. Give ’em a hundred years and nearly all humans will be gone, replaced by others who will care or not about whatever they want or don’t. Turn, turn, turn.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
