Regarding Betty J. Cotter’s Aug. 27 column “Gingerly following the path of a hungry fellow hiker,” as a frequent user of open space in South County I take issue with her suggestion that people stop using the Francis Carter Preserve because of both a bear and the dead oak trees. Her suggestion that we should wait until the Nature Conservancy removes dead trees is both naïve and misinformed. Comparing the Charlestown and South Kingstown Land Trust properties is not a valid comparison, as the Carter Preserve suffered an extreme die-off of oaks. There are thousands of dead trees, and to decide to completely write off a hiking area unless someone pays for or volunteers their time to cut down all of those trees is short-sighted. I volunteer with the Charlestown Land Trust and have taken a few trees down that posed a threat. It is just not feasible on the scale of the Carter Preserve. The Carter Preserve has a huge amount of space accessed from the other trailheads where there is not a huge swath of dead oak trees. One of the other preserves (Tucker Woods) she mentions has hundreds of dead oaks from the same die-off event. I would have liked to see some suggestion to donate time or money to any of these nonprofit, mostly volunteer-run organizations that help provide us with such incredible access to the outdoors. It is very unlikely you will be hit by a falling tree, and the threat is easily mitigated based on your choices. You are more likely to get in a car accident going to or from your hike. About 100 people a year are killed by falling trees in the U.S., and there are steps you can take to mitigate this concern based on your own choices of where to hike (even within the Carter Preserve) and under what circumstances and weather conditions. As for the concerns around bears, you are far less likely to be killed or even touched by a black bear than even the small chance of being hit by a tree. Black bears are not aggressive and in fact evolved as a prey animal not a predator. Black bears have killed only 61 people in the U.S. since 1900, and present essentially no concern. I am not recommending interacting with them, but they do not pose a verifiable threat. We should be celebrating, as Cotter mentions, that our habitat here can again support black bears, and us as well. We should do what we can to help maintain and improve trail access rather than suggest people not use it at all. While I am sure that Cotter felt scared in the moment, I would have hoped upon reflection and research she would have realized next time she doesn’t have to be concerned. This piece could have been informative, well-researched, and positive in educating people about bears and safe hiking, and where and how to get involved and help.
Harry Rosenblum
Charlestown
(0) comments
