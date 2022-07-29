What in the world are Republicans in Congress thinking? 195 Republican representatives voted no on a bill to enshrine into federal law the right to use contraception. Why is such a bill even necessary? Because Justice Clarence Thomas signaled that the court might want to revisit Griswold vs. Connecticut, the landmark 1965 ruling that lifted restrictions on contraception.
All recent polls show that well over 90% of American adults use contraception at some point in their lives. What stranglehold does a tiny population of religious extremists have over the Supreme Court justices and members of Congress? And what comes next—banning same-sex marriage? Banning interracial marriage? Forbidding unmarried couples to live together? What further invasions of our private lives are yet to come with our present out-of-control Supreme Court?
Joseph Light
Westerly
