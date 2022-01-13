I have wanted to be a teacher since I was a little girl. My parents, both of whom are former educators, instilled in me the values necessary while touting education as a noble profession, not in reference to status or prestige but in the context of moral principles and ideals. I had no misconceptions of wealth or prestige. That advice has always served me well and kept my focus on what being an educator is all about: children. An unfortunate and unnecessary shift has occurred, however, from one that teachers are essential professionals who led students through the uncharted waters of virtual learning during a pandemic, to one that teachers are uncooperative, unprofessional, lazy public servants who are indoctrinating our youth.
The teachers of Westerly have lived up to their commitment to the students and families of Westerly. In my nine years as an educator in this district we have implemented the Common Core State Standards, ensuring career and college readiness for all students. We have taken practical and appropriate steps through the Rhode Island Department of Education to adopt a comprehensive and manageable accountability system for teacher evaluations. Continued progress has been made, with the guidance of RIDE, to streamline and consolidate student systems of assessment from grades K-12 and the monitoring of student progress through multitiered systems of support. High-quality, cohesive, and standards-based curriculum continues to be researched, selected, and implemented using detailed protocols and accountability measures. The incorporation of social-emotional learning addresses the needs of the whole child in the 21st-century learning environment. According to CASEL, of the top 10 skills identified for future successful employment, six involve social and emotional competence, including complex problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity. Difficulty finding employees with such skills was reported by 89% of executives surveyed.
Yet the teachers of Westerly, along with many others nationwide, have been slandered, intimidated, and threatened by some who use the buzzwords of the day to twist and distort what goes on in our schools. Culturally responsive teaching is NOT critical race theory. Social-emotional learning is NOT indoctrination and leftist manipulation. Equity is NOT equality. To sit at School Committee meetings and hear citizens of our town speak, insinuating that reading, writing, and math are not the focus of our curriculum, or that equity of opportunity is the same as equality and the “everyone gets an award” mentality is disparaging and disheartening.
The teachers of Westerly continue to go above and beyond for students, many putting in far more than the, in my opinion, inconsequential additional 15 minutes proposed in contract negotiations. We continue to provide our students with the academic, emotional, and social support necessary for U.S. News and World Report to recognize State Street School ranked #11, WMS ranked #13, and WHS ranked #12 in the state of Rhode Island. We continue to do what is best for students without a fair contract reflecting the cost of living increases necessary to feel valued as the essential professionals that we are.
Kathryn Pendola Leach
Westerly
