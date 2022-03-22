On Tuesday,April 5, there will be an all-day referendum on the Chariho school budget. I urge my fellow citizens of Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown to vote yes.
After months of diligence by those we elected to oversee our regional school district, workshops, and public input, the Chariho School Committee has voted to adopt a budget and send it to the voters. The budget includes modest increases for each town respectively (Richmond 2.19%, Hopkinton 1.2%, Charlestown 2.74%).
Some have suggested we vote no on this budget and force level funding. While I respect my fellow citizens’ opinions, I disagree. I will be voting yes on the budget and urge you to do the same.
I am fortunate to have two children currently attending Richmond Elementary School. In their time at RES I have witnessed firsthand the quality of the educators, management and support staff. My children have and will continue to benefit from the investment made by the citizens of Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown. While the school itself is very old, the learning environment is clean, safe and conducive to learning. The staff is responsive and supportive.
My family and I have lived in Richmond for 14 years and I certainly understand the financial burden of property taxes living in a rural town participating in a regional school district. That being said, in a time when many school districts are failing, I am proud the Chariho School District is consistently providing a valuable education for the youth of our district.
The modest increases approved by the School Committee strike a balance, continuing to invest in our children’s educational experience as well as attempting to be financially disciplined in a time of significant inflation.
I’ll close with this. While I cannot recite every line item. I believe this budget will continue the investment in making Chariho a place we can all be proud to send our children and grandchildren. It will allow the district to perform necessary brick-and-mortar maintenance, meet state and federal guidelines, invest in retaining top-flight educators and at the same time continue to be fiscally prudent in the midst of a treacherous economic time. While I do not agree with all the points of view of those serving on the School Committee, I do have a belief and trust in the diligence of the group of men and women we collectively elected to lead our school district.
Please vote yes on April 5th.
Mike McDonald
Charlestown
