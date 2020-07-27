Once again, we conservative and independent voters are treated to multiple reasons/justification to vote for the Republican candidate in 2020, namely, President Trump. Curiously, the motivating factors are generally provided to us by our left-leaning friend, Jay Lustgarten, and the remnants of the Democrat party! If you follow Lustgarten long enough, his modus operandi becomes crystal clear, and is as predictable as the morning sunrise. He always speaks in generalities (never anything of substance to solve a major issue), he makes false claims without ever providing a specific violation of the law or a regulation that may have been violated, and he never misses an opportunity to irresponsibly bash President Trump.
So let’s unpack a few of Lustgarten’s absurd claims. First, he opens by praising New York Gov. Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic! However, on March 25, 2020, Cuomo issued a directive routing some elderly folks recovering from COVID-19 to nursing homes, where the virus was not yet present! An almost certain death-sentence for many. The current estimate of how many may have died due to this ill-advised directive, ranges between 4,500 and 6,500. The debate regarding responsibility rages on, but Cuomo did rescind his directive on May 10. Additionally, it was Cuomo’s irrational requests for massive numbers of ventilators and hospital beds — all were provided, but the majority were never used— cost the taxpayers many, many millions of wasted dollars. Meanwhile, civil suits are being filed, with the real potential for criminal complaints to follow. No, praise is not what Cuomo earned, what what he earned, and may yet receive, is being prosecuted for malfeasance.
Further to the back-and-forth on which political party is best suited to handle/manage the ongoing pandemic, Joe Biden emerged from his basement this past week for a brief news conference. Joe addressed the pandemic, and identified those steps that he would take if elected. Laughably, every single item that Joe identified had already been implemented by the Trump administration! Now, I’m sure the Biden interview is available online, but better yet, you may want to peruse Karl Rove’s Op Ed analysis of the interview in Thursday’s WSJ, entitled, “Joe Biden’s Lazy New Ideas.”
Lustgarten’s childish rants regarding Trump’s alleged lying is also laughable; it’s analogous to the pot calling the kettle black. He must have missed Hillary’s lying about dodging the bullets in Kosovo, or Bill’s “I didn’t have sex with that woman,” or Obama’s “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. Period.”or Adam Schiff et. al for two years falsely claiming that President Trump was a Russian agent, etc., etc. I’m not suggesting the Republicans are without sin, but what I am saying, is if you’re inclined to keep score, just Google the respective criminal records of both parties over the last 60 years, it’s all there in finite detail.
In closing, Lustgarten misstates the evolution and the changing Republican party. The move toward conservatism started in the 1950s, primarily with the leadership of William F. Buckley Jr. Conservatism grew at a snail’s pace for several decades, gradually increasing its influence in the party, and finally exploding into a populist movement in Obama’s first term. It was Trump’s political acuity that allowed him to see that America was agonizing for a dynamic leader, for a Patton-type leader. Trump stepped into the breach in June 2015, and into the Oval office in January 2017; the biggest political upset in American history. That populist conservative movement is still with us today. It’s more vibrant, enthusiastic and in greater numbers than ever before; most are ready to explode to the polls come Nov. 3.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
