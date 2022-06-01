“Here Comes the Sun” (Beatles 1969) is among music’s greatest pleasures (morning reading too), with “Can’t Buy Me Love” trailing close behind. Can’t Buy Me Truth or Justice either, which exposes the tragic consequence of SCOTUS’ Citizens United ruling that enables corporate and private interests to buy public-square messaging, masquerading as truth and justice, bamboozling naive, common folk preoccupied with putting food on the table and trying to squeeze some fun out of life. Risks are amplified by the COVID pandemic, white supremacy terrorism and financially challenging times in today’s United States.
“Conn.’s Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting” (The Sun, May 25) demands your rise-above-it attention as life returns to normal. Only in America are mass shootings “normal,” with the AR-15 Uvalde bloodbath following the Buffalo AR-15 assault-weapon massacre 10 days earlier. In a country that has more guns than people, more gun deaths than common sense and more gun tragedies than gun solutions (looking for one), we’re paralyzed with Trump’s conservtive SCOTUS and a fully loaded NRA whose answer from hell is more guns to arm teachers, making an ugly comeback. Are assault weapons so lucrative they could buy universal Republican party loyalty that overcomes a 2021 53% public majority favoring stronger gun restrictions with recent events pushing that percentage higher? Assault weapons cause problems, but what problems do they solve? NRA Republicans might have blood on their hands but the sad truth is their supporting constituents do as well, and it can only be washed off when Republicans are voted out of power.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against paid actors with Jeff Bridges and Bill Murray achieving excellent drama and humor in the highly respected entertainment industry. But NRA shills Ted Cruz and Donald Trump achieve appalling carnage and fear in the political arena, peddling a lunatic more-guns solution that the public shouldn’t accept for one second. Guns don’t kill people, people do. Yeah and people don’t make guns, machines do.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
