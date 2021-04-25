During the past decade, electric and hybrid vehicle sales have steadily increased. However, while global EV sales grew by 65 percent in 2018, this growth slowed to nine percent in 2019, and raises the question of whether electric vehicles are truly the environmentally friendly alternative we believe them to be.
Entering my spring semester at College of the Holy Cross, I would have answered “yes,” electric vehicles are obviously the sustainable alternative. However, in my Physics of Energy course, we discussed how gas- and electric-powered vehicles both rely on fossil fuels; electric vehicles simply require an extra energy conversion. Gas-engine cars convert gasoline, a petroleum-derived product, from chemical to mechanical energy. In comparison, electric cars convert electricity, derived from chemical energy at a coal power plant, to mechanical energy. Because electric cars require an extra energy conversion does not automatically mean they are less environmentally friendly. That argument depends on the amount of carbon dioxide resulting from each energy conversion, requiring a few calculations.
In the case of gas-powered vehicles, one gallon of gasoline contains about 120 million Joules of energy, but requires 480 million Joules due to an energy efficiency of 25 percent. With 0.15 pounds of carbon dioxide released per million Joules of gasoline, one gallon of gasoline converted in a gas engine releases 72 pounds of carbon dioxide. In the case of electric vehicles and for an equal comparison, I will calculate the amount of chemical energy required from coal to create the same amount of energy, 120 million Joules. With electric cars’ energy efficiency of 60 percent, only 200 million Joules of electric energy are required, but come from a much less energy efficient source: coal power plants. With an energy efficiency of 30 percent, the coal plant will have to produce 667 million Joules of total energy. Coal also releases more carbon dioxide than gasoline, at 0.22 pounds per million Joules of energy. Therefore, the amount of chemical energy required to deliver the same amount of energy in an electric car releases 147 total pounds of carbon dioxide, more than twice the carbon emissions of a gas-powered vehicle.
Electric vehicle owners should refute this argument by claiming that their electricity comes from natural gas power plants rather than coal-burning plants. As the “cleanest” fossil fuel, natural gas only releases 0.09 pounds of carbon dioxide per million Joules, and using the same comparison and calculations, the electric car would then only release 60 pounds of carbon dioxide and would be a slightly more environmentally friendly option compared to a gas-powered car. However, coal power plants still supply a fifth of all electricity in the U.S., and natural gas results in a mere 16 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from electric cars.
While I would agree electric cars are a step in the right direction in reducing our carbon emissions, they do not move us any further from our unsustainable reliance on fossil fuels.
Hope Goodman
Westerly
