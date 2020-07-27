We in this land don’t do things by halves, when we do them at all. It saddens me to see discussion of removal of our Columbus statue follow the short-term, briefly politically correct path a lot of me-too towns and states are hurrying down.
By the same standard, superficial scrutiny of Elihu Yale, a preeminent slaving financier, would rename a university. Joan of Arc was convicted by the same church she fought for and burned by secular British cousins of the French clergy who wanted to see her disappear — too complicated to understand, let alone teach? Aaron Lopez, an 18th-century Sephardi in Newport, was both a core funder of his congregation and a major player in the triangle trade. If we dive into research right away, we can come up with endlessly more inconvenient Americans and Europeans associated with slaving, with grievously mistreating First Nation peoples, and, naturally, with beating their women. No end in sight.
Aren’t our energies better brought to bear on understanding the riotously colorful, often somewhat unpalatable, surprisingly controversial lives of our forebears? Let’s wait a moment, though, before we haul down statues carved by our best local talent, honoring a man cherished by Italians, Spaniards, and Portuguese, and demonstrably responsible for putting us on that other continent’s map. After 9th-century Vikings had done so, of course.
This lovely hunk of marble isn’t a secessionist flag. It’s an enduring tribute to our continent’s earliest developer, who held exactly the same attitudes toward other races, other cultures, and other faiths his 15th-century contemporaries did. For that, we ill-informed 21st-century revisors of history want to knock our august discoverer off his pedestal of Westerly granite?
Jeepers.
Christopher Greenleaf
Avondale
