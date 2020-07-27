Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.