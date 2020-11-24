Westerly citizens expect elected and appointed officials to abide by Rhode Island General Laws and the Town Charter. It goes without saying that officials should perform at the highest standards of ethical conduct, avoid appearances of impropriety and not use their position for private gain or advantage.
So it was surprising to hear Town Planner Letendre state during the Nov. 4, 2019, Committee of the Whole Meeting that town staff would be presenting the council with their proposed changes/amendments to the 1998 Zoning Ordinance and reassuring them that changes “are few and limited.” These proposals comply with the new November 2019 Comprehensive Plan Working Draft that was introduced earlier in the meeting.
According to Rhode Island state law, a zoning ordinance and map that is in effect at the time of Comprehensive Plan adoption “shall remain in force until amended.” With the new November 2019 Comprehensive Plan Working Draft in active revision, revising the Zoning Ordinance could easily have waited until after the plan is adopted. What was the council thinking updating both simultaneously? It’s almost impossible keeping up and separating the barrage of ongoing modifications to each.
Provisions in our Town Charter permit only the Town Council, the Planning Board or a committee authorized by the council to review the Zoning Code and make advisory recommendations to the council. Council minutes and newspaper writeups point to the town manager and council president urging town staff to work on amending the Zoning Ordinance during COVID-19 so that when the town gets back to normal, regulations will be in place “to make the town more business friendly.” Nice idea, but there are ways to accomplish the same result without violating the Charter.
Local land-use attorney Thomas Ligouri acknowledged working with town staff and is a frequent presence at Planning and Zoning Board Meetings. He said at the June 16, 2020, Planning Board meeting that he had worked with the town planner and spent more than a year developing his rewrite of the Golf Courses section in the Zoning Ordinance. Also representing Winnapaug Golf Club developers, the proposed ordinance is chock-a-block full of unlimited accessories that do not entail a rezone. One has to wonder if the 40.8-acre avigation easement that the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) obtained from the previous owner, who was compensated with $114,000 in 2001, will limit development plans?
At that same June meeting, Mr. Ligouri described his experience as chairman of the Zoning Review Committee when the 1998 Zoning Ordinance was amended and updated. For that advisory review, the council appointed a committee of 15 members, eight residents and seven elected and appointed officials. Delegated to town staff instead of the precedented Charter-mandated Zoning Review Committee, somehow town staff and a consultant took on advisory review of the ordinance. Present amendment proposals may satisfy those who developed them, but they contain no citizen-supported perspectives, no open-meetings legitimacy, and no commitment to preserving residential zoning districts and densities. To Ms. Letendre’s promised “few and limited” zone changes, the council ordered a shocking 43 amendments advertised for a public hearing in July 2020.
The process of amending the 1998 Zoning Ordinance certainly has not been open, accountable or responsive to Westerly citizens or their respective perspectives, and it has fallen far short of the high ethical standards they expect from their elected and appointed officials. These shortfalls beg answers to why the council felt compelled to revise both Ordinance and Plan simultaneously, why the council never appointed a Zoning Review Committee and who authorized town staff to amend the 1998 Zoning Ordinance?
Hatsy Moore
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.