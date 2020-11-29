At its Nov. 17 meeting, the Westerly Planning Board voted unanimously to provide the following recommendation to the Town Council for the revision of the definition of Commercial Recreation zoning for inclusion in the Comprehensive Plan:
CR (Commercial Recreation): The Commercial Recreation zoning district, which consists of approximately 760 acres (or 3.8% of the total land area within the town), is intended for areas that have historically been reserved for commercial recreational facilities. In the future, and only to the extent that they do not substantially compromise the primary recreational use, mixed uses may be considered (such as hospitality and residential use) in order to ensure the continued vitality of CR, as an economic sector. These areas include the four golf courses in Westerly, The Misquamicut Club, Winnapaug CC, Weekapaug CC and Shelter Harbor GC, and the Westerly Yacht Club.
The text in bold type is the new language approved by the Planning Board, and ironically would allow even more development than the original revisions that were opposed by the Keep Westerly Green coalition. For example, the term “mixed-uses” allows for development of just about anything from a villa to a hotel, and the fact that the density of the mixed use is not specified indicates that mixed use could include 3- to 4-story high-rise residence and retail establishments. Any permit application to the zoning board will likely be approved for any hotel and villas using the new wording in the Comp Plan and for its justification. This development will require sewer expansion, which Westerly taxpayers have to pay for.
Once the hotel and the “villas” are built and whatever other “accessory” uses that can be squeezed out of planning and zoning, the owner can then declare that the rest of the golf course is economically unsustainable despite their valiant efforts to save it. If this happens, the owner can then apply for a rezone to allow for development of entire golf course to condos, low-income housing, worker housing, etc.
As noted at the Nov. 17 meeting, the golf course attorney stated the comp plan revision was sought to allow a “golf resort” with a hotel and villas. Prior to the revisions, a hotel and villas would never be allowed on the golf course unless it was argued that the economic vitality of the course was threatened. The “save the golf course” ruse is the trojan horse by which an otherwise untenable use will be permitted. Once the owner has his hotel and sewers in place, there will be no need to pretend that the golf course is economically viable, and then it is off to the races to develop whatever is left over.
Anecdotally, for anyone who is a serious golfer, the idea that people would travel to and stay at a hotel for the pleasure of playing Winnapaug Golf Course is unrealistic.
The KWG coalition has been and will continue to fight this “golf resort” ruse at every turn to keep the golf course property undevelopable for any purpose other than golfing or open green space in perpetuity. We could use your help. Please sign our petition at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/keep-westerly-green and visit our Facebook page at Facebook.com/keepwesterlygreen.
Ed Rossomando
Westerly
