As a longtime property owner that borders the Winnapaug Golf Club, I took particular interest in the recent letter from Doug Brockway, who is currently serving on Westerly’s Economic Development Commission and on its Zoning Board. I support the EDC’s efforts to expand economic opportunities in our town. I also understand the golf course ownership’s need to improve their business and to have the ability to be successful. I also believe that it is the Town Council’s duty to make sure there are reasonable parameters that look after the interests of all of the town’s citizens.
Mr. Brockway brings up some interesting points regarding course and slope ratings as a measure that could be used to determine the impact of any proposed changes to the golf course as a result of development proposals.
From the (USGA):
Course Rating? The quick answer is that it’s a single number indicating the difficulty of a golf course to an expert golfer, a “par golfer”. The figure is used when calculating handicaps.
Slope Rating? The quick answer is that it’s a single number indicating the difficulty of a golf course to a “bogey golfer”. The figure is used when calculating handicaps.
If course ownership decided to make changes (shortening holes/change of par) the USGA requires the course’s ratings be reevaluated and possibly changed. Mr. Brockway suggests that this would be used as a way of determining whether a “substantial” change was being proposed. The Planning Board met and proposed the following language to the Comprehensive plan:
“In the future, and only to the extent that they do not substantially compromise the primary recreational use, mixed uses may be considered (such as hospitality and residential use) in order to ensure the continued vitality of CR, as an economic sector.”
I am concerned the proposed language in the Comprehensive Plan pertaining to Commercial Recreation and potential changes to the Zoning Ordinances will allow for far more development and potential destruction of the golf course. I wish I shared Mr. Brockway’s optimism that our governing boards would not permit this, but I fear that broad and ambiguous language could put the town’s governing boards in indefensible positions when development proposals are made in the future. The term “Mixed Use” is particularly loaded, as it includes a wide range of commercial, residential, retail and other potential uses.
Specific “rating changes” should be codified into the plan to help qualify “substantially compromise.” I also suggest that maintaining the courses to their current configurations (i.e. 18 holes) be made as part of those parameters. This provides a quantitative way to assess any proposed changes and provides clear parameters for ownership to make improvements while still protecting the community.
Clearer language in the town’s Comprehensive Plan related to Commercial Recreation that provides concise and quantitative parameters is necessary to remove potential future ambiguity for the town’s governing bodies. The Town Council must ensure that protections are in place for our Commercial Recreation.
Jonathan Schmid
Westerly
