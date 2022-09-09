All residents of Westerly need to take note of the proposed zoning changes as they will apply to properties in other neighborhoods besides those surrounding Winnapaug Golf Club and the Venice Restaurant hotel and conference center expansion. The cost of road/water/sewer infrastructure and environmental damage to Winnapaug Pond will be borne by all Westerly taxpayers. Passing these zoning changes could open flood gates for development in other neighborhoods that the general public hasn’t even thought about.
BEFORE the zoning is passed, much more study needs to be done regarding the impact of the development that will now be allowed in our neighborhoods. History proves that once zoning changes are passed, the big money behind development will steamroll over any attempts to stop it based on logical, practical facts related to infrastructure and the environment.
Vote in the state primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for candidates that may favor preservation over development. Attend the Town Council hearing on Sept. 17 and voice your opinions. Support local organizations like the Salt Water Pond Coalition and get them and others to weigh in on this critical issue. Support Keep Westerly Green and use their website to easily write letters to the Town Council telling them that our vote may depend on how they vote for upcoming zoning changes.
Let’s keep Shore Road from turning into another Atlantic Avenue.
Debra Hanley
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.