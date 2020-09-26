Changing the zoning to allow all of the proposed changes to the Winnapaug Golf Course will certainly be a detriment to Westerly. Changing the zoning will force the town to invest in miles of sewage lines which ultimately will be paid for by the homeowners. Keep this in mind: You and possibly thousands of other homeowners will pay for a revised sewer system all so that the Winnapaug Golf Course can expand and the owners can fill their pockets with your cash.
Keep all of the golf courses as “open space”with a permanent prohibition
on the development and a desire to protect and preserve the natural environment of the area.
Gerard DeLuca
Westerly
