First, the record needs to be corrected. Important details were omitted from Councilor Carney’s letter in The Westerly Sun dated April 29, 2020, regarding Charlestown’s municipal budget.
Councilor Carney failed to mention that a REDUCTION in Charlestown’s tax rate is integral to the budget adopted unanimously by the Charlestown Town Council on April 13 for presentation to the Budget Public Hearing on May 4.
For the record, the tax rate would be reduced by about $1 for each thousand dollars of valuation, from $9.23 to $8.20. This represents a reduction of 11.6%.
Councilor Carney also fails to mention that the changes in the municipal budget she advocates for simply move money from one “bucket” (an account in the town’s budget) into another “bucket” (the town’s unassigned fund balance, or reserve).
Accounting-wise, what Councilor Carney proposes in her letter is technically a reduction, but in actuality the reduction would not affect the tax rate further.
Finally, the ground has very quickly shifted under our feet. The impact of the pandemic on the state, one important source of revenue for the town, is uncertain, as are some of the town’s other revenue sources. Yet, in the face of uncertainty, we are required to adopt a budget for the next fiscal year.
It is important to develop priorities in order to determine how the 2020-21 budget should be constructed to accomplish the most important goals.
I urge voters to consider the following as discussions move forward:
Should putting the town on the best financial footing possible as we weather this pandemic and come out the other side be a priority? (This is what is accomplished in the proposed budget.)
Is placing certain funds in a different bucket, which locks them up for a year, be a priority?
There are two public hearings before a final budget is proposed for adoption. The first is the Budget Public Hearing on May 4. No decisions will be made at this meeting. The second is a public hearing during the Town Council meeting on May 11 where a final budget will be adopted and forwarded to referendum.
You are very much encouraged to participate in the discussions — in the online public hearings or by emailing your ideas and comments to the Town Council via our Town Clerk at arweinreich@charlestownri.org.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
