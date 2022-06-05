Tragically, we are reminded each day of just how fragile life can be. In the time it takes for the heart to beat just once, everything can change.
Each year, cardiac arrest strikes down hundreds of thousands of our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and children. This equal opportunity killer lurks in our town businesses, gathering places and in particular, our own homes. Cardiac arrest often targets seemingly healthy persons of all ages, races and genders. When cardiac arrest occurs, there is an instantaneous loss of consciousness and collapse. Minutes matter and seconds count.
There is a large body of evidence that illustrates the high value of immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation. In fact, immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation can double or triple the rates of survival from sudden cardiac arrest.
There is an endless list of rationalizations and excuses for not learning and performing CPR. Excuses for not learning CPR include not having time to learn it, the belief that CPR training is expensive, complicated, inaccessible and reserved only for health care professionals. Reasons for not performing CPR range from fear of failure, fear of harming the victim, fear of being sued, believing someone else will help, to mistaking gasping breaths as normal breathing.
CPR training is affordable, easy to learn, easily accessible and is appropriate for all to learn. Furthermore, any CPR is better than no CPR, and your actions can only help. Good Samaritan laws are designed to protect people who give CPR and other emergency help in good faith without the threat of a lawsuit.
There are some very good and compelling reasons to learn and perform CPR. Need help in justifying? Count the number of persons in your family and add to that the number of friends that you have. The sum equals the number of completely legitimate reasons for you to learn CPR.
The Westerly Ambulance and the Charlestown Ambulance and Rescue offer emergency care training. Consider empowering your hands to save lives and take advantage of their offering.
Westerly Ambulance
401-596-4375 ext 0
Charlestown Ambulance and Rescue
401-364-3742
Helping another person in their ultimate time of need is our civic duty, moral obligation and an ultimate expression of hope.
David B. Hiltz
Westerly
