I am a proud employee of the Westerly School Department. I have worked at the WMS for the last three years. What I have seen in those years is amazing. The children are in great hands. The teachers are doing a fantastic job. I am so impressed with their dedication and commitment.
We are lucky the middle school is in great condition. That is why I am asking you, the Westerly community, to support the school bond so that we can give all of our students the same playing field.
I believe a new State Street School and the necessary updates at the other schools will greatly help with the learning process. I came into the school department from the outside world, so I understand how important it is to replace worn-out equipment and tools. I feel the State Street School has outlived its expiration date. It has served this community well, but it is time for a replacement.
With that said, please consider voting for the approval of the school bond on Nov. 8.
Michael A. Sullivan
Westerly
