On Sept. 8, I got a sales call from a company called Smart Energy wanting to be my electric supplier. Having just moved here from New Hampshire (some of the highest electric rates in the country), I told the lady that I wasn't interested at this time but I would look into it and if their rates were better than what I was paying I would call them and switch over. Because the bills for this house were what I consider extremely reasonable I was in no rush to do the research.
On Sept. 16 I got a letter from Smart Energy thanking me for authorizing them to be my electric supplier at a special, introductory rate of .242 cents per kilowatt-hour. I dug out my Rhode Island Energy bill and saw that I was paying .0781 cents per KWH. These rates are located in the Supply Services part of your bill. Running air conditioning, I used 390 KWH from Aug. 5 to Sept. 8. If Smart Energy had supplied me my $88.81 bill would have been approximately $152.73. Rhode Island Energy told me that all Smart Energy needs is your account number to switch you over, with or without your consent. Probably not legal in my opinion, but I'm not a lawyer.
Check your electric bills folks — if your supplier is Smart Energy you are probably paying way too much.
Gordon Smith
Ashaway
