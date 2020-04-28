“BOOM! That’s the sound of a thousand heads exploding!” was the immediate text from my friend Joe (yes Ms. Seely, that Joe!) after he read my “God not needed” letter of April 9, which I stand in front of 100%. God being unnecessary to love the Earth does not make one hate Catholics, indicate a life of abuse or even make any statement about the existence of god. When the Earth gives you air and water and you can’t live without either, isn’t abusing these elements biting the hand that feeds you?
It’s remarkable to me that pro-life is commonly understood as anti-choice. I think pro-life is supporting the necessary life-sustaining ingredients which is nature’s awesome gift. Just as “history is written by the victors” implies that history is not grounded in facts, rather it’s the winners’ interpretation of them that prevails, might God’s superiority be peddled by survivors with “a higher calling” the write-off phrase given to those who don’t make it?
Paraphrasing Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, arguably the most powerful American speech this side of Martin Luther King Jr.: The Earth will little note or long remember what we do to it but life on this planet will never forget the disrespect we show to it. As COVID-19 wreaks havoc, strait-jacketing humans everywhere, our best defense is breathing clean air 6 feet apart and washing hands with clean water after every real or virtual human interaction. We are 100% dependent on the Earth, but the Earth has little use for homo erectus, or any other living being, spinning away ad infinitum. The writing cavalry could not be more wrong in the face of my alleged anger being motivated by the illusion of Catholic Church hatred. Recognizing facts don’t matter to right-wing ideologues that the god supporters may or may not be, I never did, nor possess the arrogance to say, that god does not exist for anyone other than me. Just as two snowflakes are never identical, everyone has a unique perception of god. Repeating, god is not necessary for honesty, justice, love and valuing all the great things we have in this world.
Is it possible believers selfishly use god, performing charitable acts on Earth in hope of securing a path to a better perceived after-life? On the other hand, atheists might perform kindness guided by nothing more than it’s the right thing to do, applying the “do unto others” principle that is an end unto itself. Lustgarten a hypocrite? I would love for people to offer their logical position that demonstrates why I am wrong. I have no problem with their disagreement. My opinion cannot be proven right or wrong.
And I conclude by noting the cavalry wants no part of this “live and let live” arrangement. That does not seem very Christian to me.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
