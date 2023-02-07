At its regular meeting held on Jan. 9, the Westerly Town Council, with little fanfare, announced the formation of the advisory Charter Revision Commission. Not one council member questioned the inclusion or meaning of the term advisory in the title, thus signifying tacit approval along with a full understanding of the term’s implications. In a slip of the tongue when announcing the start-up of the 2023 charter revision process the council president referred to the commission as a committee. In actuality, and in this instance, the council president was correct in that it turns out that the intended function of the commission is viewed by the entire council as more of a committee than a commission.
With the forming of the advisory Charter Revision Commission the operative word is advisory. Committees are advisory while commissions are a formal group of individuals with a written warrant granting the power to perform various acts or duties. In other words, commissions work independently while a committee’s work is subject to oversight, review, and acceptance. The council without any explanation or reservation has chosen to treat the commission as a committee. In so doing it appears that no one on the council seems to understand the differences in the purpose and functions as they apply to both groups. Thus, with the commission operating in an advisory capacity, the council is free at any time to add, change, or delete articles proposed by the commission. The council can also reject the entire body of charter revisions as may be proposed by the commission.
Should the council insist on treating the Charter Revision Commission as an advisory committee the result would constitute a conflict of interest. By treating the commission as an advisory committee, the council would be able to determine the council’s term limits, the form of town government, the council’s stipend, and pension program to name a few articles. By selecting the volunteers to serve on the advisory commission the council would in effect be selecting its own jury.
During the Westerly Charter Revision Commission’s deliberations in 2016 the Westerly Town Council sought to impose its authority on the duly appointed and constituted commission. The council attempted to treat the commission as an advisory committee. The matter occupied much of the commission’s time debating the issue. Finally, the town solicitor rendered the opinion that the commission was in fact not advisory but an independent body. The Town Council displayed its disdain for the town solicitor’s opinion by placing its own list of charter revisions on the ballot in 2016 along with those of the commission. All the council’s charter revisions were defeated.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
