The Friends of the Charlestown Animal Shelter have raised $175,000 in donations from the public to build an addition to Charlestown’s animal shelter. If the budget passes, they will receive the remaining funds of $400,000 to finish this much-needed addition.
Vote yes on the budget to support the Charlestown Animal Shelter. The goal for all the stray dogs, cats and other small animals is to find them a permanent home with a loving family, but while they wait to be adopted they need a comfortable place to stay. Some animals need to be rehabilitated and conditioned to receiving love again before being adopted, so for some the stay needs to be a bit longer. The need is great, but Charlestown’s shelter has been doing a terrific job caring for the dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. If you have visited, you know that the kennels need a major update!
Please be sure to vote YES on the budget to support the Charlestown Animal Shelter so they can continue to do their best to care for homeless animals!
Cliff Vanover
Charlestown
