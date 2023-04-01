This Tuesday, April 4, my family and I will be voting ‘yes’ to pass the Chariho budget. I am a Hopkinton resident and lifelong South County resident and I understand the need to reinvest in the education system that is integral to all three of our towns.
As a parent, grandparent LLC and a taxpayer, I value small class sizes. I value sports programs. I value bus routes that safely and reliably transport ALL of our students in all three towns, including our students with special needs. I value our educators and support staff like teacher assistants and clerks.
All of these are necessary for a strong and well-managed school system. The students in our towns deserve our support in providing the best schools we can offer — we cannot continue to negate the importance of 21st-century education. Let’s vote for the future and vote to pass the Chariho budget.
Mishki Thompson
Hopkinton
