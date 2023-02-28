I am in favor of “in-fill” development in places like the former Elm Street School property, where my father told me that he received an excellent grammar school education during the 1920s. It is better than building developments out at the edge of town where their residents have to drive their cars to get anything they need.
I am also in favor of the construction of “workforce-priced” housing, which allows developers to build more housing units than would otherwise be permitted. However, I am concerned that the proposal for the School Street development includes many more units than even the expanded number allowed because the project includes “affordable” units. I am also concerned about the massive scale of the proposal. The two three-story buildings would look like a La Quinta or a Days Inn were placed in the Westerly National Historic District that includes Wilcox Park and Elm Street.
I would much prefer perhaps 33 units in two-story brick structures, in keeping with the former school house. They would also be more consistent with the brick two-story Windsor units right across School Street, which were built as apartments and later converted to condominiums.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
