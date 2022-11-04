I met Lori Wycall when our children attended Dunn’s Corners School together almost a decade ago. For as long as I can remember, Lori has been involved with the school through volunteerism with the PTO and then working as a substitute teacher in the middle school. We volunteered together many times when our boys were involved in soccer and school events. Lori and I would see each other regularly on the soccer and baseball field as we supported our favorite players, our children. Like many parents of young children, we attended many birthday parties and events together and then we saw less of each other as our boys became more independent. The day both of our sons graduated middle school, Lori and I took turns offering to take the last-minute family photo for each other, we were happy that day, but mother to mother we intuitively felt that all we did was blink, and our boys were off to high school. The time that we have with our children as young impressionable people goes by quickly and there is so much critical guidance to impart during these years. It certainly takes a trusted, supportive village to raise a child and I feel strongly that Lori can handle the responsibility of the important role as a Westerly School Committee member.
There are several characteristics that Lori possesses that have always stood out to me. She is present, present in school, present on the field, fundraisers, School Committee, with her family, friends, and community. Not only is she perpetually present, but she also makes it all look so easy! I believe that Lori enjoys showing up and being involved. You never have to guess where she stands on an issue, she is solid in all of her convictions yet eager to have conversations that may present an opposing view. Lori is brave. She has stood up and stood strong in times when her views were not popular. This is one of her attributes that captivated me the most. I agreed with Lori on a few topics that at the time I didn’t feel safe speaking publicly on, but I watched her persevere and this solidified my respect for her.
Having Lori serve on the school committee would give me peace of mind because I know that she will be present, reliable, and brave for all of us. I am anticipating that Lori will have a long and successful career in public service to Westerly public Schools.
Cheryl Speranza
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.