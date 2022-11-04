KAITLYN KUMPF, Wheeler Cross Country, Freshman; Kumpf finished 12th at the Class S cross country championships and qualified for the State Open meet. It was the best performance by a Lions runner since 2009 and their first Open qualifier since then.

COOPER LIGHT, Stonington, Football, Sophomore; Light had an interception in a victory against Weaver. Stonington scored after the turnover and went on to earn its second win of the season.

DREW BOZEK, Westerly, Football, Junior; Bozek blocked two punts and caught a touchdown pass in a win over South Kingstown. Bozek returned one of the punts for a touchdown as the Bulldogs clinched a home playoff game.

TESSA AZZINARO, Chariho, Girls Soccer, Senior; Azzinaro scored the tying goal with one second remaining as the Chargers deadlocked with East Greenwich. Azzinaro had a goal and an assist in the game.

