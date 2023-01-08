On Jan. 4, The Westerly Sun published a letter (“See through the attacks, lies on Colasante”) by Kathryn Colasante accusing me of lying. “Cheryl Latos decided to join Kristen Chambers by demonstrating a willingness to lie to advance her point of view.” What lie is Kristen Chambers accused of? What lie am I accused of?
Or is this new School Committee member’s intent to smear people who don’t agree with her husband, Michael, a Richmond town councilor? Does she really think that libeling people while attempting to clean up his grievance-driven drivel will shield him from public scrutiny?
Yes, both Chambers and I had noted Michael Colasante’s story from college where he claims he was a victim of racism. Kathryn Colasante claims that “Unhampered by truth, Latos joins Chambers in wondering why this story was conveyed in Public Forum right after Colasante was attacked by a self-described left of center community member because Colasante dared to sign a pledge supporting transparency, parental rights and opposition to the teaching of divisive race-based or gender-based theory and explicit sexual content to K-12 students.” In her Dec. 22, 2022, response to Ms. Chambers, she claimed he had been “on the receiving end of bombastic, absurd and vitriolic remarks.”
Colasante goes on. “Another lie she shamelessly advances is that new School Committee members are opposed to teaching the history of slavery and racism. This is a perfect example of the propaganda technique: tell a lie often enough and the people will believe it.”
Where is the evidence of that “lie?” Propaganda technique? Did she not read the pledge she had signed?
Referring to that pledge, the speaker who had allegedly attacked her husband asked the pledge-signers, “How far will your parental opposition go? Will you forbid the teaching of slavery or the civil rights movement or the history of hate crimes against minorities? Do you have enough knowledge of child development to know which books are grade-level appropriate, or do you just want to eliminate anything that offends you?” Valid questions which she portrays as “bombastic, absurd and vitriolic remarks.” You can find her husband’s response on YouTube, Chariho School Committee Meeting, 2022-12-13, or read Ms. Chambers’s and my letters.
Kathryn Colasante must provide proof that I lied, or retract her accusations and apologize.
Cheryl Latos
Wood River Junction
