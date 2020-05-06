If one must explain Trump’s incompetence and lack of empathy issues to someone, likely that someone will never understand. Mr. Sheldon is one of those people. In an earlier letter Mr. Sheldon inaccurately claimed Mr. Robbins lacked reading and comprehension ability. The letter did not prove it. Instead, he proved his own lacking. Mr. Sheldon’s recent response to my letter only confirms that he lacks comprehension, processing, and analytical skills. It also reaffirms that he relies on limited sources for information. These limited sources dominate his writing with irrelevant comments about Democrats but no information.
Does Mr. Sheldon read and understand his own letters? Writing’s purpose is to convey a clear message. Mr. Sheldon may think he showed two distinct examples, one for Trump’s empathy and one for competence. This was not so obvious to the reader. Mr. Sheldon had challenged Mr. Robbins’ statement that Trump lacked empathy. Mr. Sheldon did not mention competence. He then gave two examples. First (Google Maury Povich) about a girl that Trump helped. He followed with example two. “While you are at it, check out the completed ice-skating rink in New York.” Without alerting the reader Mr. Sheldon changed the subject from empathy to competence. He did not introduce competence here or in the beginning where he should have. He mixed the two examples together without explaining what the second showed. He left the reader to guess what he meant. If one must explain in a second letter what one meant in the first, the first was not clear. How did one, as astute as Mr. Sheldon claims he is, miss this?
The examples Mr. Sheldon used for competence and empathy are silly. Trump worked on the skating rink in 1986 and helped the young girl with her medical expenses in 1990. Why reach back 30 and 35 years to find one example of empathy and one of competence. Likely that is all Mr. Sheldon’s sources show. Trump does not have much of a record for either. Mr. Sheldon likes to examine and research. Surely, he would have found more examples if they existed.
I am living in the present, not 30 and 40 years ago. I am judging Trump for his lack of competence and empathy in the coronavirus epidemic. As I write, the United States crossed the line for seventy thousand coronavirus deaths. First Trump dismissed coronavirus as a hoax. He then admitted to 15 cases but said they would soon go away. Well, coronavirus cases have not gone away. More than one million two hundred thousand people have had it since Trump said it would go away. The virus will be with us for months to come. Many more will die. Trump did not take the lead. He refuses to take responsibility and lays blame on others. Now while confusion reigns, he wants to reopen the economy. How easy for Trump to order meat processing plants to reopen. We will not see Trump or his family on the line cutting up pork and chicken. Trump showed no signs of empathy or competence in the way he has handled coronavirus. He showed no ability to instill confidence in the job he is doing. What makes him think folks will have confidence it is safe to return to normal? Mr. Sheldon likely does not understand. His limited sources comfort him because he does not have to think. They do all the thinking for him.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
