This is in response to the Jessica Purcell letter titled “Chariho SC pick disenfranchised voters” (Feb. 2). I am composing this letter on that day. I will not cover all of her comments in that letter.
She and her party, the Richmond Democrats, were rejected and repudiated by voters virtually across the board, with some exceptions. That speaks for itself. I live in Hopkinton and I’m a property taxpayer, a Chariho alumnus and Hopkinton Town Council vice president. Things dealing with Chariho impact directly all three towns in the district.
All three Chariho towns — Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton — spend the majority of local property taxes on education. Both Hopkinton and Richmond spend a much higher percentage of their property taxes on education. Mrs. Purcell, if you prevail and become a School Committee member from Richmond, what consideration are you going to give to those property taxpayers? What are you going to do to keep the Chariho budgets in check? Do you support an “outside credentialed management study” to get an unbiased look at school district operations? In addition, since the school budget is heavily impacted on fixed costs, including personnel, are you willing to look at reducing them or more effectively handling them? Lastly and most importantly, are you representative of the current political atmosphere in Richmond that saw your party decimated by voters last year, in addition to Richmond voters and their response to the school budget last year? I suspect you voted for Chariho budgets proposals both first and second in 2022?
Obviously, I do hope Clay Johnson’s appointment stands. Mr. Johnson is a proven leader. He certainly is to the “political right” of Mrs. Purcell but she is “politically left” to him! Question to Mrs. Purcell and Kristen Chambers, another prominent Richmond Democrat, who sends letters to this newspaper: Why did your fellow Richmond voters nearly exclusively reject your party in the past November election? Remember voters in Richmond were allowed only two choices for School Committee and you were rejected, Mrs. Purcell. You joined most of your fellow Democrats on the ballot in Richmond with that dubious distinction!
I can be reached at 401-525-4131, text or call; @ScottBillHirst; 4HopkintonRI@gmail.com., and town business only please scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org. To reach the whole Hopkinton Town Council use towncouncil@hopkintonri.org. I am solely responsible for this submission.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the
Hopkinton Town Council.
