I hate to pile on when an editorial contributor offers opinions that receive quite a bit of negative feedback, but I found myself taken aback by a recent letter to the editor by Jay Lustgarten. In it, he makes a case against God, offering the view that atheist beliefs are strengthening in this country. And while I support his right to offer that viewpoint, he should expect some direct feedback from people who hold a different view, especially when he shares it in a public forum.
I found myself in agreement with the observations that he appears to be quite intolerant and hypocritical of others views on the nature of God, and could use an outlet for his anger. A simple offer to look for opportunities to be more outwardly focused, and not so self-centered, are surely a good start.
I would also recommend he spend some time reading C.S. Lewis, whose numerous writings on the nature of God may lead to a greater understanding of why many of us believe so strongly. In one of his musings, he offers the following for our edification:
“Supposing there was no intelligence behind the universe, no creative mind. In that case, nobody designed my brain for the purpose of thinking. It is merely that when the atoms inside my skull happen, for physical or chemical reasons, to arrange themselves in a certain way, this gives me, as a by-product, the sensation I call thought. But, if so, how can I trust my own thinking to be true? It’s like upsetting a milk jug and hoping that the way it splashes itself will give you a map of London. But if I can’t trust my own thinking, of course I can’t trust the arguments leading to atheism, and therefore have no reason to be an atheist, or anything else. Unless I believe in God, I cannot believe in thought: so I can never use thought to disbelieve in God.”
So in the end, Mr. Lustgarten has not made the case against God. He has however, inspired a greater appreciation of his existence, in the lives of many of us who do believe.
Bill DeFusco
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.