In response to Katherine Rosen’s letter from May 5 (“Appalled at Azzinaro’s book-banning bill”), I offer a few thoughts of my own.
First, Ms. Rosen should actually read the bill before offering her misinterpretation of it. H6324 amends the current RIGL 11-31-1 to include cartoons or animated form as other mediums of materials which could be considered obscene. It also amends today’s RIGL 11-31-10 to include any library, pursuant to Chapter 1 of Title 29 and any public or charter school library. That said, 99% of this bill is already on the books, and has been for years.
Second, I challenge Ms. Rosen to cite any educational benefit to anyone, especially children under 18 years of age, of viewing depictions of sexual activity between an adult and a minor, or sex between minors. The former example is called pedophilia, while the latter is called child pornography. I don’t know Ms. Rosen, but I would be shocked and disappointed if she actually supported minors being able to view these books.
Rep. Azzinaro has not injected his constituency, as she says “willy nilly into the divisive culture wars ravaging the country”. Quite the contrary. His constituency, and the nation as a whole, has been thrust into this battle to protect our children from the evils of obscenity, pornography, and hyper-sexualization forced upon them by those who would seek to do them great harm.
Comparing Rep. Azzinaro to the Nazis is the left’s typical way of addressing a situation when it has no fact-based data with which to respond. It shows just how little research she put into her letter. When in doubt, lash out, label, and name-call. You’ve already lost the argument, Ms Rosen. Please explain to us all how a book can be banned when it is readily available throughout the Rhode Island public library system, online, and at virtually every bookstore. Here’s the answer. It can’t.
Ms. Rosen’s letter should give the Westerly Town Council pause as to whether it made the right decision in appointing her to the Multi-Cultural Committee. By her nasty response, it would lead many to doubt her ability to collaborate with those whose views on issues may differ from her own.
Finally, thank you to Sam for his many years of devoted service to this great town, and to all of us. I promise you we will have an army of people at the State House to testify in favor of this bill.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.