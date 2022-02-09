One of the most fundamental truths recognized in our Constitution is the inalienable right of parents to educate their children based on their unique connection with the transmission of human life. In decades past, parents who entrusted their children to the school system could be assured that educators would respect their values.
In today’s culture, that trust has been betrayed nationwide by highly financed “woke” organizations and government programs. Parents who object are being vilified and attacked as “domestic terrorists.” Christian families are also under siege. Sex-ed programs in schools, along with the mass media and government, have imposed premature sexuality information on children who are not capable of fully understanding the relationship between sexuality and moral responsibility. And they continue to do so at younger and younger ages. Gender identity propaganda and critical race theory are the newest ideologies being foisted on Rhode Island teachers and students.
In recent months, parents have attended School Committee meetings to voice their concerns knowing that their rights of petition and assembly are protected by our First Amendment. They have rightfully opposed the harmful, even dangerous ideologies being taught to their children under the guise of health or sex ed. They argue that only information proportionate to each phase of a child’s development should be presented to children, first by parents and then only to those approved by them. They do not want their children obliged to attend courses on sexuality not in harmony with their religious and moral convictions. It is not the job of the school or the teacher to parent other peoples’ children. Home schooling in the USA has risen 40% since parents became aware of this horrific indoctrination of their children. Whatever happened to teaching the basics … reading, writing and math, which too many students are failing today?
In addition, educators continue to deny that CRT is being taught in our schools when evidence and facts point to the contrary. Recently, a national legal organization highlighted that Westerly’s school district, (which union officials claim is systemically racist) has begun “Culturally Responsive and Sustaining Pedagogy” training. Local newspapers also confirmed the schools diversity, equity and inclusion program.
Parents and students need to be alert, cautious and attentive to those who do not have their best interests at heart. Parents have a duty to counter these harmful ideologies or any attempt to violate their child’s innocence. When the innocence of a young child is destroyed, it is very serious, for it can never be undone. Experts have warned parents that this period of innocence, one of tranquility and serenity from five years to puberty, must never be disturbed by unnecessary information about sex. Our founding documents confirm that the right and duty of parents to give education is essential because parents know their children better than anyone else. These parental rights are original and primary, due to the loving relationship which should exist between parents and their children. Because parents’ rights are irreplaceable and inalienable, they are incapable of being entirely delegated to or usurped by others.
Parents should be free to respectfully address School Committee members during public meetings without restriction, review copies of curricula and materials and question anything that makes them uncomfortable. They have an absolute right to know what is being taught to their most precious gift, their child. Children do not belong to the school, teachers unions or government but to those who gave them life ... their parents.
Maria Parker
Westerly
