A WPRI-12 news item recently documented 4,991 fewer students enrolled in Rhode Island public schools. In Westerly, 270 (about 10%) are no longer enrolled here. The decrease happened over the two pandemic years, 2019-21, according to the report.
Some moved out of town, some to private schools, some to home schooling. Statewide, some are unaccounted for. In Westerly, enrollment had also been declining prior to 2019.
The Westerly Sun reported a few weeks ago on a significant decline in recent achievement test scores to new lows, lower than other similar districts and lower than neighboring districts. Scores are dismal.
In Westerly recent parental outrage over allegations that critical race theory is being taught in schools has caused controversy. While school officials deny that it is being taught, it has been adequately documented and shown to be occurring in Westerly schools nonetheless.
In Westerly, materials of explicit sexual nature, some of which would meet the definition of pornography, are available to students in the schools and objectionable, inappropriate material pertaining to sexuality is being taught to students. Though school officials deny some of this, this too has been documented adequately and has had widespread distribution in the community and shown to be actually occurring. Parents are upset.
These considerations and more should be taken into account during teacher contract negotiations and at school budget time. For example, if enrollment is 10% lower, should teaching slots be eliminated to meet reduced need? If parents object that taught material doesn’t meet community standards, could a contract or budget specify that such material be excluded from curriculum? If teachers and administration are not being forthright with parents and with the public to the point of outright lying about what’s happening in school, how to remedy that? Can salaries be incentivized or penalized for better/worse education and higher/lower test scores?
It is reasonable to expect that teachers and administration do their jobs and not their politics at work. Better equity is due students, parents and taxpayers. Public school teachers here need to be accountable, and better.
Steve Sullivan
Westerly
