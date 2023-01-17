When the FBI and other government agency officials raided former President Trump’s home, Mar-A-Lago, in Florida, the mainstream news media jumped all over it like a pack of starving hounds on a meat wagon! The Justice Department claimed that they were searching for classified documents which former President Trump kept when he left the White House. However, presidents of the United States have the authority to declassify certain classified documents. That raises the question if President Trump had exercised that authority regarding the alleged classified documents that the FBI seized! The Trump “haters” in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, people like John Clapper, former Defense Intelligence Agency Director and CNN correspondent and John Brennan, former head of the CIA, were quick to call for his prosecution. The then Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, was probably so excited she almost choked on whatever she was drinking. The apolitical (lol) Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, believes that the evidence is compelling, so he appointed a “special prosecutor” to investigate former President Trump. Of course the purpose is to indict President Trump and bring him to trial for retaining classified documents which endangered our national security.
Uh-oh! Now, here comes Jan. 9, 2023. The Hill Newspaper reported that on or about Nov. 3, 2022, a box of classified documents belonging to former Vice President Joseph Biden had been found in a closet at the University of Pennsylvania. This discovery was covered up until after the midterm elections. The report was shared on Fox News TV and Newmax TV. Suddenly the mainstream news media have gone deaf, dumb and blind! They and the Democrats in Washington are falling all over each other trying to run away from their own hypocrisy.
Even though the Biden documents were reported to our esteemed Attorney General last fall, he took no action regarding any raids or searches at President Biden’s property and did absolutely nothing until the existence of the classified records became public on or about Jan. 10, 2023. It was only then that he appointed the right-hand man of FBI Director Chris Wray as special prosecutor. A vice president does not have the authority to declassify classified documents!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
