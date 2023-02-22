During this year’s Chariho School District budgeting process, I analyzed the proposed FY 23-24 budget and immediately distributed a list to the School Committee of potential budget cuts totaling $1,361,000. I also suggested that an additional $1,000,000 could be cut from the Benefit Health line.
After meeting with the Chariho superintendent and director of finance and attending more Chariho budgeting meetings, several items from my list were added to the Superintendent’s list of cuts and were ultimately accepted as cuts by the School Committee. To date, the end result is a reduction in the proposed budget from $65.3 million to $63.5 million, which will lead to a net 1.45% increase in the Chariho budget.
There will be two more Chariho School Committee meetings on March 7 and March 14 to change the potential FY 23-24 budget. Although I am not advocating a level budget, I am urging Chariho residents to attend these meetings and show support for additional cuts such as reducing the Fund Balance to 2% — thereby cutting $148,000 more. At this point a small amount has been subtracted from the Benefit Health line. But a lot more could be cut. If you think something should be increased, I also urge you to come and say so.
There truly does need to be a balanced approach to the Chariho budgeting process. Both the goals of the school district and the residents’ tax burdens should be taken into consideration. As a Hopkinton citizen and Town Councilor, I am pleased with this year’s level of cooperation between the Chariho School Committee members and Chariho District administration’s willingness to listen to our residents. Let’s continue working together to provide our children the best education that we can pay for.
In my four-plus years on the Hopkinton Town Council, I find this year’s willingness to reach an agreement satisfactory to all is an opportunity we should not waste. I encourage our residents to participate. If you cannot attend, but still want to provide input, feel free to email me or any other Town Council/School Committee member.
Sharon Davis
Hope Valley
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
