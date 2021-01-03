The same day that I read “The sobering saga of Young Joe, Part Two” two teens were killed in car crash in Coventry, Conn., not far from where I used to live. One was 19 and the other 16. The third teen, in the back seat, survived remarkably well physically, but mentally will carry this tragic accident the rest of his life.
Thank you, The Sun, for Greg Zyla’s factual and detailed account on distracted driving. I was especially impressed that the article was not just geared at teens but adults too. I have seen adults as well as teens driving with a cell phone in hand. Having been to the National Safety Council conventions twice in the past five years, I get their goal. They want zero accidents involving distracted driving. So many innocent lives are taken, So many families are broken.
My family was broken when we lost our nephew with his two best friends, all age 17, and a father of three was also killed. All are dead because of distracted driving. In Connecticut we have instituted a Drive for Tomorrow program. By working with legislation, schools, and hospitals we have changed laws.
I have only been living here six months. The full-page story on Young Joe hopefully made Rhode Islanders wake up to the fact that there is work to do.
Donna Doucette
Westerly
The writer is vice president of Mourning Parents Act Inc.
