So in our imperfect union, if we are doing it right, the people who were not voted in are unhappy. So right now we must be doing it right. What I don’t understand (and I have tried) is what the right is angry about all the time. What they have made it appear to be is that they just don’t like anybody that is not them. That does make them racists. From the news clips they are mostly white men and a few women that have been brainwashed by angry men. Again no matter how I try I can’t figure out what they are mad about that are legitimate concerns.
We are a country of immigrants (we did steal the country) and somehow they think no new immigrants should come into the country. Very self-centered and short-sighted. We need new citizens every year. Our economy, like everyone’s in the world, is based on growth. If we have less workers then we have less growth.
Somehow they think everyone should provide for themselves. That really is ridiculous as every society has people that need help and there always will be. We have to find a way to work together to provide for those who need help. Always hard to agree on who needs help and who doesn’t want to help themselves.
So where am I in this left-wing versus right-wing? I am a big tent guy. Every party should need different opinions. If they don’t then they soon don’t look for answers because they know it all. If you think you know it all you are now irrelevant because of your own closed mind.
Those who still think, you might want to move on from the closed group and discuss the real world. The country is always in need of new ideas or to recycle old ideas and make them better.
So my original question. What is the right angry about? I don’t get it. It seems to remind me of reasoning with a two-year-old? Sit down ... why are you angry? I don’t know why, I’m just angry. Go to your room, come out when you can explain it to me. Oh, and you can’t have any electronic toys while in your room.
David West
Charlestown
