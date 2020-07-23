Gail Blair has been sharing her faith in Jesus Christ in Wilcox Park, a public park in her hometown of Westerly, R.I., adjacent to the Westerly Public Library. Much to her surprise, the Memorial and Library Association, the organization that manages the public park and library, contacted the police and asked them to ban her from the grounds — under pain of arrest, should she trespass — for two years. First Liberty Institute filed a charge of discrimination with the Rhode Island Human Rights Commission, alleging the Memorial and Library Association is violating the law by engaging in religious and disability discrimination. I believe the Memorial and Library Association should grant her access to the park/library grounds.
I have known Gail for nearly 20 years, and one thing is quite clarion about her: she loves people and wants them to experience forgiveness and the assurance of eternal life through being born again by Jesus Christ (John 3:1-21). Approaching 60 years of age, I have listened for years to all the rhetoric about “co-existence,” “tolerance,” “equality,” and “fairness” only to find that the proponents thereof mean only for themselves and at the expense of the freedom of others. The “others” usually include Christians, as they have endured a calculated amount of systemic discrimination over the last 25 years.
Ironically, Christians’ love for liberty since the inception of the United States has enabled multitudes of anti-Christian groups, institutions, organizations, and religions to operate unmolested in this land! Any American that truly believes in liberty should desire to sustain the first and foremost liberty that the Bill of Rights sought to protect: the freedom of religion. As far as I know, Gail has broken no law. It’s no crime to tell others about the salvation which is in Christ Jesus in a public arena. The only “crime” she has committed is “ruffling the feathers” of some folks.
It’s high time Americans stand for the principles that this country was built upon, many of which are found in the Scriptures, and jettison the “squeaky wheel gets the attention” mindset that has resulted in a coercive paternalism all across our land that’s ravaging individual liberties. While multitudes of Americans silently sit by while their liberties are removed, I desire to be a voice opposing such tyranny.
Doug Rea
Cincinnati
The writer is assistant pastor of Branch Hill Baptist Church in Loveland, Ohio.
