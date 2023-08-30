It used to be that Mister Rogers alone lived in the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe.” Now, however, there are many who want the rest of us to take up residence there. It is tragically ironic that a significant number of people who pride themselves on “following the science” so easily accept ideas that are rooted in political ideology and pseudo-science. To believe, for example, that a biological man can become a woman (or vice versa) is to believe something that isn’t true. It’s an unscientific delusion, straight out of the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. So is the notion that a 5-year-old is capable of making major, life-changing medical and moral decisions for himself or herself. So too is the idea that subjective perception always coincides with objective reality. (Thus, if I self-identify as a cat, that makes me a cat!) And so is the clearly misogynistic belief that women should not think it’s unfair when they’re forced to compete with biological men in competitive sports.
In many ways, the present mass denial of reality is rooted in the abortion phenomenon. To deny that it’s a human life that resides in the womb of a pregnant woman (as many supporters of abortion have) is to deny a basic, scientifically verifiable truth. Such a denial of reality immediately puts people into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe and makes them much more likely to believe the other fanciful—and toxic—lies of the current woke culture.
Rev. Raymond Suriani
Westerly
