We read the letter in The Westerly Sun by Donald Lockard (“Setting Sun residents at a loss over parking vote,” Dec. 20, 2022) with sadness and empathy. Mr. Lockard described that his neighborhood’s request for no parking along Setting Sun Drive was not successful despite having a petition signed by 35 of 54 of his neighbors. Unfortunately, Mr. Lockard’s experience to protect his neighborhood is not unique.
Almost on a weekly basis a letter is published in The Westerly Sun from a Westerly resident describing in detail some problems in their neighborhood. One week it’s parking, another week its tree-cutting at the airport, and on another it’s demolishing a school in Bradford, and in yet another it’s over-development on East Avenue and on Elm Street. It appears maintaining the integrity of our neighborhoods is a constant battle with those extolling the virtues of economic development.
This situation should come as no surprise. After all, Westerly has an Economic Development Commission, a very loud voice when it comes to representing and advancing economic development in Westerly.
Who then speaks with an equally loud voice for Westerly’s neighborhoods? Until recently no one.
On November 5, 2022, that all changed when a group of your neighbors met to discuss what could be done about the absence of a group to speak for and protect Westerly’s neighborhoods. Attending this first organizational meeting were representatives from many Westerly neighborhoods.
The new group adopted the name the Westerly Neighborhood Alliance with the intent of representing the interests of Westerly’s neighborhoods on issues that include but are not limited to managing development, zoning enforcement, traffic and parking issues, advocating for appropriate neighborhood signage, ensuring road maintenance, protecting open space and in general promoting safe and protected neighborhoods. The formation of the WNA represents the first step in assuring representation of neighborhood interests when development plans come before elected town officials and town-appointed boards.
We are pleased to inform Mr. Lockard and others in neighborhoods wronged by unregulated development or lack of enforcement of existing ordinances that the WNA will continue to hold meetings in 2023 to provide a voice for all neighborhood associations. We realize that not all neighborhoods have associations. In fact, the town of Westerly has no official list of neighborhood groups or associations. One goal of the WNA is to develop such a list and provide it to town officials. Please contact us (wnic360@gmail.com) if you would like to organize your neighborhood into an association, the WNA is ready to help.
If anyone needs a reason to justify the formation of the WNA, the last sentence in Mr. Lockard’s letter provides it. He writes: “Why the town council would take the side of a small business and property owner over the interests of a neighborhood concerned about safety in an area zoned residential leaves us at a loss”. Mr. Lockard, all those who attended the organizational meeting of the WNA are also at a loss.
Ed and Nina Rossomando
Westerly
