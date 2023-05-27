’Tis the time of the season! Soon tourists will be traveling to Westerly to enjoy our beaches, restaurants, arts, and everything else that our community has to offer. This is a good thing for merchants and the Westerly economy in general. However, along with the good there are some thorny issues that come with summer and tourism that should be discussed proactively and that is short-term rentals. I was tempted to say the short-term rental problem, but not all short-term rentals fall into that category. Unfortunately, my neighborhood has had problems with short-term rentals. My neighborhood has been subjected to drunken loud partying both day and night with fights breaking out, an overflow of guests in tents and RVs, unleashed dogs running free, and ... “wait for it” … a male full-frontal nude sunbather on the front lawn who was highly upset at being discovered by a neighbor who came home early from work. We are not the only tourist community that has had to specify short-term rental regulations and ordinances. For example, Narragansett’s ordinance states that a short-term rental must be for a period of no less than 7 consecutive days. Those living in Newport’s residential zones are no longer permitted to rent properties for less than 30 days unless the home serves as a primary residence. Westerly’s short-term rental ordinance is a little “loosey goosey!” It doesn’t state the minimum amount of days it has to be rented like Narragansett, but rather a maximum amount of days for it still to be considered a short-term rental. Does that mean that the dwelling can be rented nightly like a motel without paying the fees and not being subject to the regulations that a motel must adhere to? Of course, people have the right to rent out their house, or in some cases houses, as long as they pay the annual registration fee (a meager $50 to the town) and whatever the state requires. However, especially if the short-term rental is not owner-occupied, I would suggest that the owner be mindful to whom they are renting and respectful of the neighborhood. Perhaps Westerly needs to revisit the residential zone short-term rental ordinance, as it is long on what happens after an infraction occurs, and short on guidelines. Hopefully, in my neighborhood, the past short-term rental experience does not portend the future. If so, it promises to be a long, hot summer!
Beverly Conti
Westerly
