A concern, since all is quiet lately and I live near downtown Westerly. I had concerns about animals (coyotes) coming out, because they feel confident with so much less traffic and people out.
Last night as I was at my window at 2 a.m. having a cigarette, I watched a large (actually beautiful) coyote padding down the street as if he owned it. There’s not so much wrong with the animal doing what animals do but ... I called Westerly PD just out of concern to let animal control be aware. This is right in downtown Westerly so, it is unusual. I wanted people to be aware of their pets outside, is all.
I was told “Well, they live outside” ... yes I know they do. All I was saying is it was very unusual to have them padding through town, so please let people know they feel more comfortable to look for food and small pets because it is so quiet lately. They are beautiful animals, but not downtown, and everyone should be aware before they lose their pets because they are outside unattended. The stray cats that were around are here no more.
Please do not leave out food for strays that then become food themselves. Please don’t leave your pets unattended. It is not the coyotes’ fault; they live to eat and breed. I know no solution except to watch carefully for your pets. If your dog needs to pee at night, go with a leash and do it quickly, put a light on, and make some noise!
Donna Powers
Westerly
