As I drive to and fro throughout Westerly, I see solar panel installers busy at work. The rooftops are being festooned with larger and larger arrays of panels. The property owners have well and truly “seen the light!” The sun gives free energy.
When I first moved into the Park View Apartments, I tried to convince the board to put solar panels on the rooftops. Nothing happened. Now the energy crisis may change their minds.
With the electricity rates rising high into the stratosphere, wouldn’t it be time to put those solar panels up? It would save a pretty penny!
Carol Young
Westerly
