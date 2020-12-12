While reading David McCullough's “John Adams” I came across the following paragraph, which so suits today's political climate!
"Like Washington and many others, Adams had become increasingly distraught over the rise of political divisiveness, the forming of parties or factions. That political parties were an evil that could bring the ruination of republican government was doctrine that he, with others, had long espoused: “There is nothing I dread so much as a division of the Republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader and concerting measures in opposition to each other.”
Where is such wisdom to be found in today's politicians?!?
James Georgeady
Pawcatuck
