The massive Venice and Winnapaug Golf Course projects are within sight of each other. The Venice project is bookended by the Winnapaug Golf Course and the Audubon Society properties. Both the Venice and Winnapaug Golf Course properties abut Winnapaug Pond on the south.
There are years of development being proposed for the Shore Road. The first is the Venice expansion, which would potentially triple its sprawl on Shore Road and add catering for almost 400 guests. Steps away the Winnapaug Golf Course asks for 600 rooms and cottages cluttering the fairways and catering facilities for 250. The Venice and Winnapaug combined can accommodate about 650 catering guests a night. That is almost 2,000 guests in a weekend! This creates an untenable situation for the neighborhood and beyond. Existing in that immediate neighborhood are hundreds of people living on Shore Road in private homes and in the Winnapaug Cottages. The proposed development on Shore Road will not only permanently destroy neighborhoods with late-night noise pollution, bright lights, and traffic jams, it will cause probable pandemonium in emergency situations.
Shore Road is one lane in each direction. If there are thousands of additional people living and staying on Shore Road and years of construction interfering with passage on Shore Road, will emergency responders be detoured ?
There have been times when the streets south of Shore Road have been evacuated. How would an evacuation with an additional several thousand people trying to escape simultaneously happen? If these developments are approved by the Town Council, is there also a guarantee that an emergency evacuation won’t ever happen again in this area? At what point does more lodging in Westerly take a back seat to crowding, public safety and quality of life.
No one wants to live near chaos, so while the when developers benefit financially from this, the homes in any congested area lose value.
Surrounding these projects are beautiful established neighborhoods of young families and retirees living out their dreams in a safe and quiet environment. It has ONLY been the homeowners who have meticulously maintained the neighborhood.
I would hope that the safety of those who need to access and egress their homes via Shore Road, and those who are relegated to use Shore Road as an escape route, would weigh heavily in the final decision.
Everyone wants to see the surrounding area thrive, but not at the expense of Westerly residents’ safety and well-being.
Angela and Frank Volpicelli
Westerly
