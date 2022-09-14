As a local businessman and property owner here in Westerly, I am in favor of the restoration and sustainment project at Winnapaug. I also am a business partner of Jill Scola, not on this project, and I know first-hand that when she undertakes a project, she will not be satisfied until it’s completed and exceeds all expectations. Jill, Nick, Nicole and Bobby are completely committed to ensure that Winnapaug will be around for the next 100 years. That’s why they engaged only the best in the business, hiring Nicklaus Design to restore the Donald Ross-design course as well as hiring Union Studios to prepare the development plan.
I don’t see any drawback to this project and I see so many benefits that will last well into the foreseeable future. These professionals are providing a product that may never be seen in Westerly again, including providing over 90 acres of green space. This is the very best use of this property and for the town of Westerly. We all know that there are many other more dense and impactful options that this property can be used for. This project is one that will be admired when it is completed.
It’s encouraging to find people like the Scolas who are always willing to contribute to our community. I am fully supportive of this project and encourage the Westerly Town Council to approve this project to ensure Winnapaug is here and sustainable for the next 100 years.
Steve St. Germain
Westerly
