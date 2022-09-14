What happened to the Planning Board’s standard procedures requiring the approval of a master plan of a project before advising the Town Council to approve the ordinance? Modern Zoning?
All the answers are in memorandum and staff recommendations on the 2022 Winn Properties LLC Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment (Develop Standards for Commercial Recreational Hotel). The Town Council received this petition on June 15 and referred it to the Planning Board for review and recommendation. Town Planner Nancy Letendre received it July 28.
Question: Zoning text amendments require the council’s approval before the project goes before the Planning Board ... had the council approved the petition? Perhaps not, as attorney P.B. Levesque asked the Planning Board members to focus on proposed text amendments rather than delving into the conceptual plans. What followed? Pages 1 through 4 of the memorandum and staff recomendations listing a narrative of decorative elements and landscaping to create a visual image. No substance on the project itself.
At the July 19 Planning Board meeting the applicant, Winnapaug Country Club Owner Nick Scola and his team, pitched the concept for a “Golf Club Community” with a limited suite hotel. The board also heard from Ken Julian on behalf of Keep Westerly Green and residents John Fritz and Walter Reynolds relaying their concerns that the language had changed from a hotel to a limited suite hotel. It was not what had been agreed to in the original 2020 ordinance. Clearly a bait and switch for those who own homes surrounding the golf course. And the Planning Board simply rolled with it, as it is wont to do.
At the Aug. 2 meeting, attorney Tom Liguori claimed a hotel must have accessory buildings. Not a fact, simply his opinion. Once again, the members of the Planning Board said nothing and passed the new ordinance.
I want to know:
• What entity is responsible for protecting the aquifer in the middle of this golf course paid for by Winn?
• What entity has defined the impact all of the limited-use accessory buildings and condos will have on our infrastructure, i.e an independent traffic study paid for by Winn, new road construction, nutrient loading/pollution into Winnapaug Pond;
• What entity has done a traffic study and additional police to be paid for by Winn Associates?
• What about the $114,000 George Buck, previous owner of the Winnapaug Golf Course, received when he granted a 40 acre avigation easement to the Rhode Island Airport Corp. in 2001? It includes a good portion of the critical Runway Protection Zone at the end of Runway 32, meant to protect pilots in the sky and people and property on the ground? The proposed employee housing is planned to be built in this easement area. Has RIAC been notified regarding this project?
The council has no right to move forward with this project until and unless the above terms are met.
Thank you to Keep Westerly Green and to all those who have spoken out regarding this proposed overdevelopment.
Paula Ruisi
Westerly
